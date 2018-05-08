WHOOPS! Mark Hamill Just Spilled The Beans On A Major Cameo In Han Solo Movie

Mark Hamill may have just let the cat out of the bag on a major “Star Wars” actor appearing in the upcoming Han Solo film, “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“Tony Daniels is so happy ’cause he’s in every single ‘Star Wars’ movie. Every single one. All the prequels. He’s in ‘Rogue One,’ He’s in ‘Solo,’” Hamill told the Washington Post’s Cape Up podcast. “Whoops! I hope that’s not... ”

Whoops, indeed.

Hamill was referring to Anthony Daniels, the actor who portrays the iconic droid C-3PO. As Hamill noted, Daniels has appeared in every “Star Wars” movie to date, but his possible role in “Solo” had never been made public.

“That’s not such a reveal,” Hamill said, perhaps in an attempt at intergalactic damage control. “All ‘Star Wars’ fans expect him to be in every movie.”

Well, they do now.

Hamill’s comments come at a little after the 1:19:00 mark:

Hamill didn’t specifically mention that Daniels would be playing C-3PO in “Solo” so there’s always a chance he could take on a different role. It wouldn’t be the first time. While Daniels appeared in “Episode II: Attack of the Clones” as C-3PO, he also had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role as a human character in the film’s club scene.