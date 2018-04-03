A guest on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show gave a shout-out to a book the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has described as a “racist fantasy.”

On Monday night, Mark Steyn plugged Jean Raspail’s The Camp of the Saints, a 1973 French anti-immigrant book that is reportedly a favorite of Steve Bannon, one-time advisor to President Donald Trump.

“A lot of people on the left don’t like it, but it actually predicted what is happening before our eyes,” Steyn said of the book, which depicts a Europe being overtaken by waves of immigrants.

Kirkus Reviews slammed the book when it was released in the United States in 1975.

“The publishers are presenting The Camp of the Saints as a major event, and it probably is, in much the same sense that Mein Kampf was a major event,” the review stated.

The SPLC also dismissed the book as “the favorite racist fantasy of the anti-immigrant movement in the U.S.,” and noted that it was “revered by American white supremacists.”

Steyn, who is from Canada, defended those same white supremacists over undocumented immigrants earlier this year.