Mark Wahlberg Abs-olutely Ecstatic Over LeBron James' L.A. Arrival

Mark Wahlberg brought out a six-pack on Monday to celebrate the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers signing LeBron James.

The 47-year-old “Transformers” star showed off his physique regularly as a Calvin Klein underwear model back in the day. And decades later he still goes shirtless on social media, even getting grilled by Ellen DeGeneres about his stripped-down selfies.

Now it seems the occasion of James’ arrival in Hollywood has inspired more torso-baring on Instagram.

Somebody has been doing his planks and crunches.

We know, we know ― Wahlberg is a Massachusetts guy and a big Boston Celtics fan.

So why would he be so thrilled about James that he would strike a pose? He explained that James’ departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers would make it easier for the Celtics to dominate the Eastern Conference. (Boston lost to Cleveland in seven games in the conference final this year.)

