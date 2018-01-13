Mark Wahlberg Will Donate $1.5 Million Reshoot Fee To Time's Up Fund

Actor Mark Wahlberg said in a statement Saturday that he will donate his $1.5 million reshoot fee for the film “All The Money in the World” after drawing criticism over how much more he made from reshooting the film compared to co-star Michelle Williams.

“I 100% support the fight for fair pay,” Wahlberg said via a statement on Twitter, “and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

WME, the agency that represents Wahlberg, Williams, and the film’s director Ridley Scott, also pledged to donate $500,000 to Time’s Up.

The Time’s Up legal defense fund was set up to assist survivors of sexual abuse and harassment. Over 300 women in the entertainment industry — including A-listers like Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon — helped to launch the Time’s Up initiative Jan. 1.

Late last year, the cast and crew behind “All the Money in the World” scrambled to replace Kevin Spacey in a key role in the film, which was set to be released just a month after damning allegations surfaced about the actor. Christopher Plummer eventually filled Spacey’s former role.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Wahlberg made $1.5 million for the reshoots, while Williams made an $80 per diem.

Williams told USA Today of the reshoots, “I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”