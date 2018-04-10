Mark Zuckerberg's Senate Testimony Predictably Led To Memes Galore

Memes ran amok on social media as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday to talk about Cambridge Analytica and security on the social network.
As Sens. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) all gave opening statements, Zuckerberg sat quietly with a particularly powerful resting, uh, face.
“My top priority has always been our social mission of connecting people, building community and bringing the world closer together. Advertisers and developers will never take priority over that as long as I’m running Facebook,” Zuckerberg said in his opening statement.
“I started Facebook when I was in college. We’ve come a long way since then,” he said. “I realize the issues we’re talking about today aren’t just issues for Facebook and our community — they’re challenges for all of us as Americans.”
As the floor opened up to the 42 senators poised to ask him questions, the memes rolled in. Here are some of our favorites:
Uh ... good luck out there, Zuck.