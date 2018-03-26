Bundo Boom! The Gay Bunny Book Is Absolutely Crushing The Pence Family Version

A different kind of bunny is topping the charts a week before Easter.

A Day In The Life Of Marlon Bundo, a children’s book in which the rabbit belonging to the family of Vice President Mike Pence is gay, topped the Amazon.com sales charts one week after it was introduced by John Oliver on “Last Week Tonight.” And the book is not just topping the children’s charts. It’s #1 on the list of best-sellers for the whole site.

Meanwhile, the book penned by the Pence family, Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President, is at #10 on Amazon’s overall list and 7th on the children’s charts.

It’s a similar story on the Barnes & Noble website, where the Oliver-backed bunny book is ranked at #1, beating out top-selling authors such as James Patterson and Rick Riordan. The Pence family version is at #40 on that list.

Publisher’s Weekly and The New York Times have not yet printed their bestseller charts.

Oliver unveiled the book last week after broadcasting a long segment on Pence’s hostility toward the LGBTQ community. He then urged viewers to buy it, if only to tick off the vice president.

Proceeds from A Day In The Life Of Marlon Bundo, penned by “Last Week Tonight” writer Jill Twiss and illustrated by EG Keller, will be donated to the Trevor Project, which supports LGBTQ youth, as well as the AIDS United charity.

“You’d be doing a nice thing in a really dickish way,” Oliver said. “And isn’t that the dream at the end of the day?”

Sales from the book continue to grow despite the fact that it’s out of stock while a second printing is rushed to press.

Proceeds from the Pence family book are also going to charity: Tracy’s Kids, an art program for children with cancer, and A21, which fights human trafficking.

Charlotte Pence, daughter of the vice president and author of the family’s bunny book, said she even bought a copy of the “Last Week Tonight” version.