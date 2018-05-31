Maroon 5, Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Video Is A Star-Studded Dance Party

Maroon 5 and Cardi B released their brand new video for their song “Girls Like You” on Wednesday, and it’s jam-packed with female celebrities.

“Girls like you, love fun, yeah me too. What I want when I come through, I need a girl like you, yeah yeah,” sings Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

The video begins with Levine alone at a mic with his band in the background, and then features a rotating assortment of women dancing and lip-syncing around him.

First we see “Havana” singer Camila Cabello, who is then replaced by comedian/actress Phoebe Robinson, followed by Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Youtube A still from the "Girls Like You" video.

Cardi B’s verse does not disappoint, with her spitting lyrics like: “Not too long ago I was dancing for dollars / Knew it’s really real if I let you meet my mama / You don’t want a girl like me I’m too crazy/ For every other girl you meet it’s fugazy.”

The video ends with a sweet moment featuring Levine’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, and their daughter, Dusty Rose.

Youtube Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and their daughter, Dusty Rose.

You can watch the whole thing above.