Maroon 5 And Jimmy Fallon Surprise Commuters With Undercover Busking

Maroon 5 sweetened some New Yorkers’ commute with a surprise undercover performance.

Adam Levine and bandmate James Valentine joined comedian Jimmy Fallon for an unannounced busking gig at 50th Street Station in Manhattan, in footage that the “Tonight Show” shared online Tuesday.

They all donned hats, sunglasses and fake hair to cover Queen’s classic hit “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

Having attracted a sizable crowd, they then sent the audience into a veritable frenzy after removing their disguises and performing “Sugar.”