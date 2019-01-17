San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin and his wife Morgan have suffered another devastating loss.

The couple announced on their YouTube channel Wednesday that complications from preterm labor led to the deaths of twin boys Morgan was carrying.

The tragedy unfolded in November, about a year after the couple lost a baby boy during pregnancy.

Goodwin missed two games last November for reasons not disclosed to the public ― until now. “We experienced another traumatic event in our life that we had to overcome,” he said in the clip.

Morgan said she was going to attempt a delayed delivery after the complications arose, “but it didn’t end up working out.”

“I finally had the courage to open up and talk about it,” she said.

The couple still included the gender-reveal of their twins in the video. It is a joyous moment, but knowing what would later happen makes it difficult to watch.

Goodwin, also a former Olympic long jumper, announced the loss of their stillborn baby in November 2017 by posting a poignant photo of the infant’s hand holding a finger.

Hours after the 2017 tragedy, Goodwin played in a game and fell to his knees after an 83-yard touchdown reception during the 49ers’ 31-21 home victory over the New York Giants.