WEDDINGS
04/06/2018 02:06 pm ET

If You Relate To These 32 Tweets, You're Probably Married

"90% of marriage is just loud cleaning."
By Kelsey Borresen

Deciding to spend your life with one person is a rather serious, perhaps even daunting, commitment. But if you and your spouse can find humor in the day to day, you’re much more likely to enjoy the ride. 

Below, 32 hilarious tweets about marriage that will make perfect sense if you’re a husband or wife. 

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Funny Tweets About Married Life
Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Marriage Relationships
If You Relate To These 32 Tweets, You're Probably Married
CONVERSATIONS