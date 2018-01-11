Wife's Comics About Married Life Are Just So Darn Relatable

After 18 years of marriage and two kids, cartoonist Adrienne Hedger has accumulated plenty of fodder for her comic series, Hedger Humor.

Hedger Humor Adrienne Hedger is the artist behind the popular Hedger Humor Facebook page.

“I happened to marry someone who is my opposite in many ways, so it makes for a lot of humorous situations,” she told HuffPost. “Sometimes when these events play out, they aren’t funny in the moment — but I know that they might make a good cartoon later.”

Hedger constantly finds inspiration in everyday life with her husband and daughters, ages 12 and 14. Sometimes, she gets ideas from her married friends and family members. But either way, Hedger always jots them down immediately ― either in a notebook, in an email to herself or by recording a voice memo on her phone ― so she doesn’t forget.

“My husband now knows that when he sees me suddenly writing myself a note or sending myself an email, he may be featured in an upcoming cartoon,” she told HuffPost.

In her work, she captures a variety of relatable moments that any married person can identify with.

Like snoring:

Or sneezing:

Hedger Humor You get two "bless yous" max.

Or conflicting laundry styles:

Hedger Humor for Babble I'm a laundry rebel, baby!

Hedger hopes her cartoons serve as a reminder that no partner or relationship is perfect ― and that’s just fine.

“I leave a cup on the counter, you sneeze too loudly, we can’t agree on laundry protocol,” she said. “But we love each other. And somehow it all works.”

Hedger Humor Every couple is familiar with The Cup.

One of the best parts of her job is seeing readers share her cartoons with their significant others.

“I feel like I’ve helped create a moment of connection there — like a couple is saying, ‘This is so us,’ and they are sharing a laugh about it,” Hedger told HuffPost. “Being in a relationship can be hard. We have to remember to step back and laugh at ourselves. I hope my cartoons bring that perspective to people.”