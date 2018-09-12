MONEY
Managing Money When You're Married

Combining finances requires protections.
How To Bring Up A Prenup Without Sounding Like A Jerk
By Brittany Wong
Divorce attorneys share advice for approaching a subject guaranteed to cause tension.
Marriages With Female Breadwinners Still Struggle. Here’s How To Make It Work.
By Casey Bond
Apparently this is still a problem for men.
The Pros & Cons of Sharing Your Finances as a Married Couple
By Credit.com
How to make sure finances don't turn your sweet thing sour.
This Is How Happy Couples Manage Their Money
By Joann Pan
How to make sure finances don't turn your sweet thing sour.
6 Women Share Why They And Their Spouses Keep Separate Finances
By Casey Bond
You don't have to commingle money just because you're hitched.
How to Collaborate on Finances as a Millennial Couple
By John Rampton
