Managing Money When You're Married Combining finances requires protections. How To Bring Up A Prenup Without Sounding Like A Jerk By Brittany Wong Divorce attorneys share advice for approaching a subject guaranteed to cause tension. Marriages With Female Breadwinners Still Struggle. Here's How To Make It Work. By Casey Bond Apparently this is still a problem for men. The Pros & Cons of Sharing Your Finances as a Married Couple By Credit.com This Is How Happy Couples Manage Their Money By Joann Pan How to make sure finances don't turn your sweet thing sour. 6 Women Share Why They And Their Spouses Keep Separate Finances By Casey Bond You don't have to commingle money just because you're hitched. How to Collaborate on Finances as a Millennial Couple By John Rampton