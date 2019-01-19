NFL player Marshawn Lynch brushed off President Donald Trump’s past criticism of him on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

“That motherfucker say a lot of shit,” the Oakland Raiders running back told host Bill Maher. “He called me unpatriotic but, I mean, you come to my neighborhood where I’m from and you’ll see me take the shirt off my back and give it to someone in need, what would you call that?”

Lynch, 32, drew ire from Trump in November 2017 after he sat during the national anthem before a game against the New England Patriots in Mexico City.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

The player, whose nickname is “Beast Mode,” then stood during the playing of the Mexican national anthem.

Trump tweeted:

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

Lynch also donned a top with the words “Everybody vs. Trump” written across the chest the previous month:

Beast mode went there.... pic.twitter.com/UdeILDolym — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 1, 2017

Trump has previously called football players, who were inspired by former 49er Colin Kaepernick to take the knee during the national anthem before games in protest of systemic racial injustice and police brutality, “sons of bitches.”