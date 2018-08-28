An Establishment Republican Hugs Trump, And Wins In Arizona Primary

“She’s tried really hard to make herself over. She’s reinvented herself, from the flaming left liberal she was,” McSally told a group of volunteers a few weeks before the election. “You’re going to see that in the general election. Me in uniform, Sinema in a pink tutu.”

The Sinema campaign has attempted to parry the attacks, noting the congresswoman’s support for veterans.

McSally, who previously represented a swing district based in Tucson for two terms, has spent heavily attacking Ward and winning over GOP primary voters with television ads tying herself to an unpopular president. Strategists in both parties believe McSally’s political transformation may hamper her efforts to win swing voters in November. Sinema has focused on broadly popular issues for the general election, emphasizing her support for law enforcement and touting her political independence.

“We love our country, we’re skeptical of our government,” Sinema said of Arizona in one of her television ads. “I’m just not afraid to stand alone to do what’s right.”