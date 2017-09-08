You can never have too much of a good thing, unless you’re Martha Stewart and that good thing is pearls.

On Thursday, Snoop Dogg’s bestie revealed a look from her upcoming line with QVC, which includes this very special pair of jeans. They are described by Stewart as “great fabric great construction great jeans that fit!!! With pearls down the legs so fancy!!!”

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

The rest of the line, which she also showed off on Instagram, looks a bit less “so fancy!!!” and a little more dressed down.

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

What will she think of next? Diamond-embossed leather?