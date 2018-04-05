WEIRD NEWS
04/05/2018 12:12 pm ET

KO'd Martial Artist Is Epitome Of Show-Must-Go-On In 'Got Talent'

This is painful to watch.
By Ron Dicker

Martial artist Sudarshana Deshappriya just hit the definition of determination on the head.

In a recent viral moment from “Sri Lanka’s Got Talent,” the 32-year-old contestant appeared to knock himself out when he attempted to break a thick piece of slate with his skull. He was helped up by the crew, and the wobbly hopeful resumed his act, only to have it mercifully stopped by the judges. (See the whole sequence above.)

The judges praised his courage, and two voted to advance him to the next round. Then Sri Lankan actor Jackson Anthony gave the entrant a hug and a “yes!”

This does not look like an act Deshappriya would want to repeat.

h/t For The Win

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Viral Video Martial Arts Sri Lanka Show Business Got Talent
KO'd Martial Artist Is Epitome Of Show-Must-Go-On In 'Got Talent'
CONVERSATIONS