KO'd Martial Artist Is Epitome Of Show-Must-Go-On In 'Got Talent'

Martial artist Sudarshana Deshappriya just hit the definition of determination on the head.
In a recent viral moment from “Sri Lanka’s Got Talent,” the 32-year-old contestant appeared to knock himself out when he attempted to break a thick piece of slate with his skull. He was helped up by the crew, and the wobbly hopeful resumed his act, only to have it mercifully stopped by the judges. (See the whole sequence above.)
The judges praised his courage, and two voted to advance him to the next round. Then Sri Lankan actor Jackson Anthony gave the entrant a hug and a “yes!”
This does not look like an act Deshappriya would want to repeat.
h/t For The Win
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos