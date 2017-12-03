Martin Shkreli May Have To Surrender His Wu-Tang Clan Album

Federal prosecutors reportedly want Martin Shkreli to surrender his coveted $2 million Wu-Tang Clan album as part of $7.36 million in requested assets that they say he obtained by committing securities fraud.

The government’s request, which was made to a New York judge on Thursday, according to CNBC, comes after the former pharmaceuticals executive and hedge fund manager was found guilty on three charges of fraud in August.

In addition to the album ― which is rumored to be one-of-a-kind ― prosecutors requested a Picasso painting, $5 million cash from his E-Trade brokerage account, a World War II-era Enigma machine and a copy of the upcoming Lil Wayne album “Tha Carter V” from him, according to court documents.

Peter Foley/Bloomberg via Getty Images Martin Shkreli, the former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, is seen outside a New York federal courthouse.

A lawyer for Shkreli, Ben Brafman, told CNN in an email that he “will vigorously oppose the government motion.”

The 34-year-old is currently in a Brooklyn jail with sentencing scheduled for Jan. 16. He faces up to 20 years in prison.