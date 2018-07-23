Marvel At The Next Title In The 'Super Troopers' Cinematic Universe

After successfully crowdfunding its second film via IndieGogo, comedy troupe Broken Lizard should have no problem getting a third “Super Troopers” film financed the traditional way, the comedy group said Saturday at their San Diego Comic-Con panel. But is there a third film in development?

“We are writing ‘Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers’ right now,” said Jay Chandrasekhar, group member and director of most of the Broken Lizard films. “Winter Soldiers” is a nod to the Marvel cinematic universe’s 2014 film “Captain America: Winter Soldier.” When asked if that was the real title of the film, Chandrasekhar replied, “Yeah.”

“To call it that even if it’s not in the winter, that’s ballsy,” Broken Lizard member Paul Soter said.

The crowdfunded “Super Troopers 2” made $30 million domestically at the box offices, but was largely panned by critics. It sports a painful 31 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.