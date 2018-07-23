“Avengers: Infinity War” was a rough film if you like more than half of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the film ― How have you not seen the film? ― Thanos wins and half of all life in the universe is finger-snapped out of existence, including many of your beloved Marvel heroes.
To alleviate any leftover fan trauma, Marvel offered grief counseling at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. It’s all very facetious though and even features a Hulk group hug installation.
Who doesn’t want to feel the Hulk’s warm embrace?
Germain Lussier at io9 tried out Marvel’s “tongue-in-cheek” service. Besides looking at walls decked out in Marvel-themed inspirational messages like “We are Groot” and “You’re stronger than vibranium,” he participated in some talk therapy.
I went into one of these “Group Hug” sessions (named after the shooting title of the original Avengers) and the actor asked our group of 10-12 people a few questions. What’s your first memory of the MCU? What was something it did that surprised you? What was it like when you saw the end of Infinity War? Who was the most shocking loss? The fans in the room answered and then discussed their answers, and it really was kind of a nice little moment.
“Avengers: Infinity War,” which made an astounding $2 billion at the box office worldwide, will be available to fans digitally on July 31 and on Blu-ray Aug. 14. That’ll give you a chance to relive the snap heard ’round the universe.