I went into one of these “Group Hug” sessions (named after the shooting title of the original Avengers) and the actor asked our group of 10-12 people a few questions. What’s your first memory of the MCU? What was something it did that surprised you? What was it like when you saw the end of Infinity War? Who was the most shocking loss? The fans in the room answered and then discussed their answers, and it really was kind of a nice little moment.