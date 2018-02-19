Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has given Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” the highest possible praise.
“The movie finished, and I looked over at Ryan and said, ‘That’s the best movie we’ve ever made,’” Feige recalled in an interview with ABC News’ “Nightline” that aired last week.
No “Black Panther” sequel has been announced yet, but Feige has said he “absolutely” wants Coogler to return to direct one.
It appears he’s not alone in his love for the film. “Black Panther,” which opened Friday, raked in an estimated $218 million over the weekend. And with a score of 97 percent, it’s the highest-rated Marvel movie on Rotten Tomatoes.
