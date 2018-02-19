Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has given Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” the highest possible praise.

“The movie finished, and I looked over at Ryan and said, ‘That’s the best movie we’ve ever made,’” Feige recalled in an interview with ABC News’ “Nightline” that aired last week.

No “Black Panther” sequel has been announced yet, but Feige has said he “absolutely” wants Coogler to return to direct one.