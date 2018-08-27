Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Give Rare Joint Interview About Sisterhood

The last time Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made the news their secret twin language rocked Fashion Week in February, so it’s been just a New York minute since we’ve heard from the famously private pair.

While younger sister Elizabeth was making sweet android love on the big screen, the “Full House” alums, who recently celebrated their 32nd birthday, have been busy running their global fashion empire, The Row.

But in a Wall Street Journal interview published Monday about the launch of their new menswear collection, which includes a bargain-priced $7,850 chinchilla coat, the sisters gave a rare peek into their working dynamic.

Despite their “emphatically independent” adult lives, Ashley likened their relationship to “a marriage and a partnership” that has experienced its normal share of “ups and downs.”

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the 2018 Met Gala.

“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate,” Ashley said.

While Ashley is considering a move to Los Angeles away from her sister ― who lives in New York City with husband Olivier Sarkozy, half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy ― they still share an intense sibling bond.

“We do everything together,” Ashley told the Journal, with Mary-Kate adding, “We came out of the womb doing that.”

The former child stars famously retired from acting to focus on their burgeoning fashion careers in 2012 and have largely stayed out of the spotlight since then.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen accept an award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2018.

They did, however, make a rare appearance together at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony this summer in Brooklyn, where they were honored as the accessories designer of the year. They even got slightly political.

“It’s such a difficult time right now,” Mary-Kate told the crowd. “And we should celebrate [the fashion industry]. And this goes out to everyone in this industry, it’s a hard industry, and I’m really proud to be a member of it.”

ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on the set of their 1993 made-for-TV movie "Double, Double, Toil and Trouble."

But don’t expect the Olsen twins to suddenly open up their private lives to public scrutiny after all these years. Reminder: if they won’t take John Stamos’ calls, they probably won’t take yours.