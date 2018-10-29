Mary Lou Retton Reveals That She Is Divorced On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton revealed on Monday night that she and Shannon Kelley got divorced earlier this after 27 years of marriage.

Appearing on “Dancing With the Stars,” Retton said, “I went through a divorce. People don’t know that. It’s the first time I’ve actually said it publicly.”

The news of the February divorce was first reported by People magazine, which got an exclusive “sneak peek” video.

Retton married Shannon Kelley in 1990. He is an assistant head football coach at Houston Baptist University. The couple has four daughters.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Kelley after their wedding in 1990.

Retton said she and Kelley had parted amicably. “It’s something that had really needed to happen for a long time,” she said. “We still love one another, but we weren’t great together anymore.”

She added that her daughters had helped her through the divorce.