In a Twitter post that same day, Zinke referenced Scott in declaring that “local voices matter.” In a statement announcing the Florida decision, he said, “President Trump has directed me to rebuild our offshore oil and gas program in a manner that supports our national energy policy and also takes into consideration the local and state voice. I support the governor’s position that Florida is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver.”

A firestorm followed the seemingly arbitrary decision. Some wondered if Zinke would give equal weight to voices from blue states; others suggested the move was a political stunt to help get Scott elected to the Senate this year. Democratic governors, lawmakers and other officials demanded that their states also be granted waivers. And Republicans from Atlantic coastal states, including some who support offshore drilling, said the decision to allow it in coastal waters ultimately should be made by local officials.

Frosh told HuffPost he can’t make sense of Zinke’s handling of the situation. But the secretary needs to understand the importance of Maryland’s offshore waters, listen to local voices and grant the state an exemption, Frosh said.

“All he’s got to do is sign it and send it back,” the Maryland attorney general said of his draft waiver. “That’s good with me.”

In the days since his trip to Florida, Zinke has spoken with other coastal governors, as Axios noted, but has not withdrawn any other offshore areas from drilling consideration. The Associated Press reported last week that Zinke told Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) that he would give thought to exempting her state’s coastal waters.