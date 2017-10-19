Man Suspected In Deadly 2-State Shooting Spree Arrested

Authorities have captured a man suspected in a shooting spree that left three people dead and three others critically injured in Maryland and Delaware on Wednesday.

After a day-long manhunt, Radee Prince, 37, was arrested in Newark, Delaware by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and allied law enforcement agencies, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The agents found Prince walking near his parked GMC Acadia SUV after receiving a tip from the public, CNN reported. A law enforcement official told the news outlet that Prince was “smoking a cigar” when agents spotted him. He was reportedly arrested “without incident.”

Prince was apprehended a short time ago in Delaware by ATF and allied law enforcement agencies. pic.twitter.com/XSo1OGZMZM — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 18, 2017

On Wednesday morning, Prince allegedly opened fire at his workplace in Edgewood, Maryland, killing three people and critically wounding two others. All five victims were believed to be employees at Advanced Granite Solutions, a cabinet and countertop company where Prince had worked for four months.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters that it had been a “regular work day” for Prince. The suspect reportedly fled the scene after the attack.

Two hours later, Prince allegedly shot a sixth person about 50 miles away at a car dealership in Wilmington, Delaware. The victim was critically wounded after being shot in the head but was expected to survive, said Robert Tracy, the city’s police chief.

Prince was thought to have had “beefs” with the victim, Tracy added.

While Prince’s motives are not yet known, Tracy said all of the victims appeared to have been “targeted.”

“This individual knew the people he wanted to go shoot. This was not a random act of violence.” Tracy said, per the Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Sun via Getty Images Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler shared a photograph of the suspect, Radee Prince, during a news conference on Wednesday.

Prince had a history of violence and crime. According to the Sun, he was fired from another job earlier this year after punching a colleague and threatening others. Wilmington Police Chief Bob Tracy told reporters that Prince had “an extensive criminal history in Delaware, having been arrested 42 times in the state and convicted of 15 felonies,” per Buzzfeed.

He also has a criminal record in Maryland, reported NBC News.

Baltimore Sun via Getty Images

The three victims who were killed in the attack have been identified by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48.