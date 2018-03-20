Shooting At Maryland High School Leaves 3 Injured

Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Great Mills, Maryland, officials confirmed.

Great Mills High School, located roughly 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., remains on lockdown and is preparing to evacuate students to nearby Leonardtown High School, a spokesman for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office told HuffPost.

There is no active shooter and the event has been contained, a representative for St. Mary’s County Public Schools confirmed to HuffPost.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and investigating the incident. Parents have been instructed to pick up their children at Leonardtown High School, about 8 miles west of Great Mills High School.

“We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School,” tweeted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. “Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders.”

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

Two special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene, the agency tweeted. FBI agents were also on the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred days before a student-led march to protest gun violence is set to take place in Washington, D.C., and other major cities nationwide.

Great Mills High School students participated Wednesday in the National School Walkout to demand stricter gun laws in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead.

Students @GMHS_SMCPS Great Mills High School joined tens of thousands of students nationwide for the #NationalSchoolWalkout to protest gun violence. @thebaynetcom will have the full story. pic.twitter.com/1TsG0T1EnO — Joy Shrum (@JoyShrumTBN) March 14, 2018