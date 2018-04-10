112-Year-Old Japanese Man Is World's Oldest Living Male

A man in Ashoro, Japan, is being honored with an award that’s been a long time coming: Being recognized as the world’s oldest living male.

Masazo Nonaka, who was 112 years and 259 days as of April 10, has just officially been selected as the world’s oldest living male, according to Guinness World Records.

Nonaka replaces Francisco Nuñez Olivera of Spain, who was 113 when he died in January.

In his youth, Nanako worked as a farmer and a lumberjack before running a hot springs inn that is still in the family.

He also raised two sons and three daughters with his wife, Hatsuno.

Nanako’s granddaughter, Yuko Nonaka, said her grandfather credits his long life to sugar.

“He needs a wheelchair to move, but he is in good condition. He loves eating any kinds of sweets ― Japanese or Western style,” she said, according to The Telegraph. “He reads newspapers every day and often soaks in the hot springs.”

Nanako had a sweet time accepting the age-old honor, mainly because he was served a cake, to which he responded, “Yum,” according to Guinness.

Kyodo via Reuters Masazo Nonaka, who was born 112 years and 259 days ago, receives a Guinness World Records certificate naming him the world's oldest man during a ceremony in Ashoro, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, on Tuesday.