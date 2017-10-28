This Short Film Hilariously Examines Dangerous Expectations Of Masculinity Among Gay Men

“Masc Only,” written by comedian Drew Droege of “Chloe” fame and directed by Tommy Do, takes an intimate look at the complicated friendships of gay men and the ways in which a gay men’s proximity to masculinity shapes and informs their experiences ― both sexually and platonically ― within the gay community.

“It’s interesting to see how the need to be masculine leaks from heteronormative culture into the gay community,” Do told HuffPost. “I know so many gay men who are so extra about proving to everyone that they’re masculine — from their Grindr profile to the friends they surround themselves with... It’s super annoying when people are unable to recognize their own baggage and it materializes in a way where everyone around them has to deal with their insecurities. It’s, like, girl, my bags are FULL and I am NOT paying overweight fees. Carry that shit yourself.”