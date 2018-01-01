Master Strategies for Starting the Year off Right

First of all Happy New Year! I hope 2018 is the greatest year of your life. Everyone is really excited right now. The possibility of a fresh start and a new year creates great excitement in the hearts of many. Sadly, that excitement will not last long and most people will get to the end of 2018 disappointed because they did not achieve their goals. I have learned over the years that excitement is not a substitute for execution. You have to develop the habits that produce uncommon achievements in your life. I am not telling you not to dream big and aim high in 2018. On the other hand, I am telling you that you must be willing to give yourself to your goals if you want this to be the greatest year of your life. That is why I have created these strategies for starting the year off right.