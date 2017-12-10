COMEDY
Masterclass Parody 'How To Be A Family' Hits Hilariously Close To Home

Funny or Die's instructional video shows awkward family dynamics in all their glory.
By Andy McDonald

Oh, you didn’t know that everyone else’s family is perfectly functional? Yep, we’re all living the familial dream over her, hehehehe ... [sob].

So it’s time for you to step up your family game.

Funny Or Die presents a master class in how to be a family, from the aunt who is uncomfortably obsessed with wine, to the grandpa who knows how to get comfortable in a chair better than anyone. 

Whether you’re a mother, father, son or daughter, this instructional video will help you form a stronger family unit, just in time for the hours and hours you’ll be spending with them during the holidays!

