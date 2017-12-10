Masterclass Parody 'How To Be A Family' Hits Hilariously Close To Home

Oh, you didn’t know that everyone else’s family is perfectly functional? Yep, we’re all living the familial dream over her, hehehehe ... [sob].
So it’s time for you to step up your family game.
Funny Or Die presents a master class in how to be a family, from the aunt who is uncomfortably obsessed with wine, to the grandpa who knows how to get comfortable in a chair better than anyone.
Whether you’re a mother, father, son or daughter, this instructional video will help you form a stronger family unit, just in time for the hours and hours you’ll be spending with them during the holidays!