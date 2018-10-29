Matt Drudge Tells Fox News Hosts To 'Check Your Soul In The Makeup Chair'

Matt Drudge slammed Fox News hosts for their joviality during a Monday discussion on the possible repercussions of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 people over the weekend, calling it “bizarre” and telling them to “check your soul in the makeup chair!”
“A segment on Fox News this morning where hosts laughed and joked their way through a discussion on political impact of terror was bizarre. Not even 48 hours since blood flowed at synagogue?” wrote Drudge in a tweet.
The segment incurring Drudge’s wrath occurred on the “Outnumbered” program and was marked by light-hearted conversation among Harris Faulkner, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Melissa Francis and Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who goes by simply Kennedy.
Drudge tweeted a screenshot of Kennedy with the caption, “is it really funny?” just before his critique.
Drudge, whose influential website The Drudge Report is known for its right-wing slant and rarely criticizes conservatives, shocked Twitter with his post: