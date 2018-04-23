“Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind, and we need to strive to make this a better and more even playing field for everyone involved,” he said Sunday at the Tribeca Film Festival, according to Vanity Fair. “But not just in our industry ― in all industries.”

Producers of the Netflix series admitted more than a month ago that Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the show, was paid less than Smith, who plays her on-screen husband, Prince Phillip. Foy reportedly received around $40,000 per episode for the first two seasons; Smith’s salary is still unreported.

Foy won a Golden Globe last year for her role on the show. Smith has not received any awards for “The Crown.”

“Claire is one of my best friends,” Smith said Sunday. “I support her completely.”