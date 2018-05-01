WEIRD NEWS
05/01/2018

Champion Glutton Matt Stonie Eats 125 Cupcakes -- With Sprinkles

"I was stuck in the tornado of sugar," the competitive eater said after consuming more than 12,000 calories in minutes.
By Ron Dicker

Never invite this man to your kid’s birthday party.

Competitive eater Matt “Megatoad” Stonie consumed 125 cupcakes in one sitting in a YouTube video he posted Monday.

The former Nathan’s hot dog-eating champ, ranked third by Major League Eating, showed off his voracious sweet tooth by Hoovering down more than 12,000 calories worth of bakery treats in 8 minutes and 55.15 seconds.

He ate the first 50 in about two minutes, and struggled from there. “I was stuck in the tornado of sugar,” he said in a viral video of the stunt:

Stonie noted that he has excelled in other sweet challenges, eating 85 MoonPies and 255 Peeps in minutes.

A doughnut-downing feat showed there were no holes in his glutton game. And now we know: He’s no cupcake when it comes to cupcakes.

