Just the brain freeze from guzzling a 1.25-gallon vanilla milkshake might be enough to vanquish the mightiest of gluttons ― but not Matt Stonie.

In a video he posted Monday, the former Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champ drank 10.5 In-N-Out milkshakes in 4 minutes, 54 seconds.

By his count, that’s 6,090 calories, 325 grams of fat and 640 grams of sugar and a “cold baby going on right there,” he said, pointing to his belly.