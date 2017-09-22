Though it’s no coincidence we’re seeing interest spike for ink-dark hues like matte black since our eyes are now on Halloween, in reality matte black has been trending in the home and living realm for months. The out-of-this-world color has been popping up everywhere from wedding decor and kitchenware, to minimalist home accessories.

With the darkest holiday of the year just weeks away, get this on-trend look with matte serveware, chalk-painted pumpkins, and dark lighting accents. See below for 15 of our favorite matte black finds