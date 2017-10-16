Mattel’s Aristotle Does Nothing that Alexa Doesn’t Already Do; So Why the Double Standard?

The NY Times recently ran a story about a 3-year-old girl’s relationship to Alexa. The precocious three-year-old asks Alexa everything from what the weather is to how old Alexa is. The same parents who used to kvell over how smart their children were because they could read before they went to kindergarten are now regaling in stories of cute things their kids say to Alexa. And a study from MIT found that 80% of kids believe voice controlled things like Alexa would never lie.

Welcome to the world of voice assisted parenting. Amazon hasn’t lost sight of that fact that it has a kids audience. Alexa skills now include The SpongeBob Challenge from Nickelodeon, Sesame Street from Sesame Workshop, and Amazon Storytime. As a matter of fact, the Alexa Skills Store has more than 1,500 skills filled with apps for children including bedtime stories, funny noises and jokes.

Alexa is not alone. Siri’s Learning Works for Kids teaches kids as young as four years old to set up calendar reminders and to-do lists. Google has kids chanting “OK Google” (Google doesn’t even bother giving its voice service a human name). And Google just introduced Family Link with partners including Disney and Sports Illustrated for Kids to keep the young ones entertained.

Alexa, Cortana, Siri, Google -- they’ve all figured out their place in the family dynamic, offering kids a chance to explore the wonders of voice activated personal assistants just like mom and dad. Having your kids chat with these smart speakers will become every bit as normal a household activity as the chore wheel.

Aristotle is a Horse of a Different Color

Mattel's Aristotle

And yet, when Mattel tries to build the same technology -- in many ways more attuned to the needs of kids -- they’re cut off at the knees. Mattel was strong armed into cancelling its version of a household voice activated aid, Aristotle. The decision to kill Aristotle before it ever came to market was a reaction to kids’ privacy experts’ concerns that Aristotle would become a substitute robotic parent and might make kids’ information public. The Campaign For a Commercial Free Childhood penned a letter asking for Aristotle to die. Senators including Ed Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts, and Representative Joe Barton, Republican of Texas, also wrote that Aristotle would invade the sanctity of family privacy.

The only difference between Mattel’s Aristotle and the others is that Mattel is a toy company. Toy companies have been held to a different, higher standard, when it comes to interacting with kids. This makes it hard for companies like Mattel to compete against the others.