Matthew McConaughey 'Broke A Sweat Dancing' At K-Pop Band BTS's Concert

Matthew McConaughey can thank his 10-year-old son, Levi, for introducing him to the vocal stylings of K-pop band BTS.

In a Monday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” McConaughey recalled how he and his wife, Camila Alves, “had a blast” taking Levi to a BTS concert in Texas last September to celebrate his birthday.

“[BTS is] South Korean, and my son’s walking around the house months before he wants to go to this concert and he knows all the songs,” the “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Magic Mike” star told the host. “He was rapping Korean.”

Any doubts he and Alves might have had about attending such a teen- and tween-centric performance, however, dissipated when BTS took the stage at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

“We got out of our seats,” he said. “We got right down in the pit and broke a sweat dancing.”

McConaughey also talked about his new thriller, “Serenity,” which co-stars Anne Hathaway.

“It’s a real whodunit,” he said of the film, out Friday.

Though “Serenity” marks Hathaway’s second film with McConaughey after 2014′s “Interstellar,” the actress can’t seem to remember her pal’s birthday.

McConaughey told DeGeneres about the time Hathaway and her husband, Adam Schulman, showed up at his house for a birthday party that had taken place a day before. Fortunately, the group went ahead and celebrated anyway.

“My birthday party needed to be two days,” McConaughey quipped.