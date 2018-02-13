Olympic Ski Champion's Epic Wipeout Makes The Media Eat Snow Too

It wasn’t just Austrian skier Matthias Mayer who ate snow when he wiped out at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Mayer, 27, also sent at least one member of the media flying when he crashed out of the slalom leg of the men’s alpine combined downhill event in spectacular style, reports Yahoo.

Check it out here:

Fellow Austrian, Marcel Hirscher, snagged the gold medal in the event. France’s Alexis Pinturault and Victor Muffat-Jeandet secured silver and bronze, respectively.