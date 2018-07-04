Conservative columnist Max Boot, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, says he’s now rooting for a Democratic takeover of both houses of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

In a Washington Post column, Boot said the GOP was once a conservative party with a white nationalist fringe.

Boot, who left the Republican Party and became an independent after Trump was elected president, said he is more convinced than ever that he made the right decision.

He wrote:

“The current GOP still has a few resemblances to the party of old — it still cuts taxes and supports conservative judges. But a vote for the GOP in November is also a vote for egregious obstruction of justice, rampant conflicts of interest, the demonization of minorities, the debasement of political discourse, the alienation of America’s allies, the end of free trade and the appeasement of dictators.

“That is why I join [George] Will and other principled conservatives, both current and former Republicans, in rooting for a Democratic takeover of both houses in November,” he wrote. “Like postwar Germany and Japan, the Republican Party must be destroyed before it can be rebuilt.”

Will, a longtime conservative columnist and TV analyst, last month urged readers to vote against the GOP, although he stopped short of endorsing Democratic candidates.

Several other high-profile figures have also jumped ship.

Also last month, Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, a former aide to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), renounced his membership in the party and said he would vote Democratic.