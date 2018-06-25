Maxine Waters' Call To Pressure Trump Cabinet Sees Pushback From Both Dems, GOP

Waters took it a step further to encourage rally attendees to “make sure we show up wherever we have to show up.”

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” the congresswoman said.

Over the weekend, Sanders tweeted about getting kicked out of The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, after the owner said she had concerns about serving someone affiliated with the administration. In recent weeks, senior adviser Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen were also confronted while dining.

The incident involving Sanders and Waters’ response to it are now creating a larger conversation about civility and its place in politics.

On Sunday, “The View” host Meghan McCain called Waters’ impassioned speech “extremely dangerous.”