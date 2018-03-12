Maxine Waters On Trump's Latest Attack: I Am Not Intimidated By Don The Con Man

"Everyone knows who this bully is. This President has attacked more more women, more individuals – name calling ... this is what we expect of him." – @RepMaxineWaters tells @chrislhayes about President Trump's criticism. @allinwithchris . pic.twitter.com/TVe3oWtUzf

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) did not mince words Monday night when responding to President Donald Trump’s recent attack on her.

“Everybody knows who this bully is,” Waters told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “This is a dishonorable human. He is a con man. He came to this job as a con man. I call him ‘Don the Con Man.’”

Waters was responding to Trump’s insult of her during a political rally in western Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, in which he told a crowd of supporters that the congresswoman is “a very low IQ individual.”

Trump continued to attack Waters, mocking her calls for his impeachment.

Waters said she was not surprised at all by Trump’s Saturday evening comments.