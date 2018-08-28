Mayim Bialik Says Trump Is Behind This Fan Theory About The ‘Big Bang Theory’

Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy in “The Big Bang Theory,” recently fielded some outré fan theories from Reddit about the sitcom.

But one in particular about Kaley Cuoco’s Penny really grabbed her attention.

“I know whose theory this is ― President Trump!” she said in a segment posted Monday that appears to be a holdover from her appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” earlier this month.

Watch below to see why she made the connection.

Recent news that the primetime smash would end after its upcoming 12th season prompted the actress to write that she was not happy about the news.

But if she ever gets bored without Amy in her life, she can always take to the internet and read “BBT” fan theories.