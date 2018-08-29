Here's Who Will Serve As Pallbearers At John McCain's Washington Memorial

A former vice president, a Hollywood actor and politicians from both parties will serve as pallbearers at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service in the nation’s capital on Saturday.

Fifteen individuals will carry the Vietnam War veteran’s coffin at the Washington National Cathedral memorial service before he is laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday.

They are actor Warren Beatty, Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Secretary of Defense William Cohen, businessman Stephen Dart, former McCain presidential campaign manager Richard Davis, fundraiser Carla Eudy, former Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.), former Texas Sen. Phil Gramm, former Sen. Gary Hart (D-Colo.), Vice Chairman of Open Russia Vladimir Kara-Murza, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge (R), McCain’s former chief of staff Mark Salter, fellow veteran and FedEx founder Fred Smith and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).