Here's Who Will Serve As Pallbearers At John McCain's Washington Memorial

AFP / Getty Images

Bloomberg, who served New York City as a Republican (and briefly as an independent), was longtime friends with McCain, who campaigned for Bloomberg in 2001. In a Bloomberg.com editorial on Saturday , he praised the late senator as a “hero in war” as well as “a hero in politics” who always did what he believed to be right. Bloomberg (far left) is seen here in 2008 on the seventh anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York with Barack Obama and McCain — who were opposing candidates for the presidency at the time — as well as Cindy McCain.