John McCain Tells Allies: Americans Stand With You Even If Trump Doesn't

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) stepped up on Twitter to reassure members of the Group of Seven that U.S. citizens are still their allies even if President Donald Trump no longer appears to be.

McCain tweeted on behalf of the nation after a tense G7 summit in Quebec that left Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sniping at one another. Trump even threatened to withhold endorsement of a joint G7 statement on the meeting.

To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values. Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 10, 2018

While Trump initially tweeted about the “great meetings and relationships” in Quebec after he left the summit early, Trudeau later vowed at the meeting that Canadians “will not be pushed around” in a trade face-off with the United States. He said that Canada is “absolutely” ready to impose retaliatory tariffs after Trump last week initiated a 10 percent aluminum and 25 percent steel tariff on imports from Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

Trump fired back that he was surprised by the prime minister’s comments because he seemed so “meek and mild” at the summit. He also called him “very dishonest,” but failed to explain what he meant.