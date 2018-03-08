McDonald's Flipped Arches Totally Miss The Point Of Empowering Women

“One day, [my shift supervisor] Derek showed me a photo of his genitals. That was my breaking point,” said one plaintiff, Cycei Monae, who recounted that she was harassed by the boss daily.

The harassment claims fit a pattern across the fast-food industry, marked by employees often hesitant to come forward for fear of losing work. Two in five women working in fast food reported experiencing some form of harassment, according to a 2016 Hart Research study. Yet fewer than half end up reporting the behavior. Of those who do, one in five end up facing some form of retaliation.

“We don’t make a lot of money; I was paid only $8.50 an hour,” Monae explained in a HuffPost blog. “Many of us have families to support. Our economic survival might depend on keeping quiet — and that is beyond wrong.”

McDonald’s pay structure afflicts all of its workers, not just women. Most of the burger chain’s workers were making less than $10 an hour until recently, even those with years of experience at the company. The chain finally announced in 2015 that it would raise its average hourly minimum pay to $9.90 from $9.01 and would eventually let pay rise above $10 per hour.