10/10/2018 03:57 am ET

Family Sues McDonald's, Claiming Teen Was Burned By Hot Water

The Thomas family is seeking $1.56 million for the teen's pain and suffering.
By David Barden

A family in Oregon is suing McDonald’s for $1.56 million after their teen daughter allegedly suffered serious burns from a cup of hot water. 

According to a lawsuit filed last week by the girl’s mother, Shirelle Thomas, the 14-year-old suffered second-degree burns on her abdomen and lower body in July 2017 after she was served water at an “unreasonably dangerous temperature.”

The alleged incident is believed to have occurred at a Madras-area franchise, southeast of Portland, The Willamette Week reported.

Many in the media have drawn comparisons between the incident and the 1992 case of Liebeck v. McDonald’s, in which 79-year-old Stella Liebeck sued the fast food chain after she was severely burned by a cup of coffee purchased at a drive-through.

In that case, McDonald’s admitted to keeping their coffee at a temperature between 180 and 190 degrees, which was found to be significantly higher than other restaurants. Though Liebeck later settled for a confidential amount, she was initially awarded $200,000 in compensatory damages and $2.7 million in punitive damages after a jury trial.

HuffPost has contacted McDonald’s for comment. 

David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
