Family Sues McDonald's, Claiming Teen Was Burned By Hot Water

A family in Oregon is suing McDonald’s for $1.56 million after their teen daughter allegedly suffered serious burns from a cup of hot water.

According to a lawsuit filed last week by the girl’s mother, Shirelle Thomas, the 14-year-old suffered second-degree burns on her abdomen and lower body in July 2017 after she was served water at an “unreasonably dangerous temperature.”

The alleged incident is believed to have occurred at a Madras-area franchise, southeast of Portland, The Willamette Week reported.

Many in the media have drawn comparisons between the incident and the 1992 case of Liebeck v. McDonald’s, in which 79-year-old Stella Liebeck sued the fast food chain after she was severely burned by a cup of coffee purchased at a drive-through.