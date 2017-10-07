McDonald's Is Testing Out A Vegan Burger

When you think of vegetarian or vegan dining, probably the burger-and-McNugget-heavy McDonald’s is hardly the first place to come to mind.

But that may be about to change — at least for people in Finland.

The fast-food chain is testing out a vegan burger — the “McVegan” — at one of its locations in Tampere, Finland. The burger, which includes a soy-based patty, will be available at the location from Oct. 4 through Nov. 21, according to Business Insider.

McDonalds Finland The McVegan in a promotional image from the McDonald's Finland website.

Several vegan burger enthusiasts have already posted photos of the sandwich on social media.

A post shared by AKHO URANIA PHTGRH (@akho.urania) on Oct 7, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀minna roininen (@minnabae) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost. However, a representative told Today that the company does not have any plans to sell the McVegan outside of Finland.

The chain already offers some vegetarian burger options internationally, in countries including Germany and India.