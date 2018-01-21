Gleeful Kate McKinnon Unleashes Her Inner Robert Mueller On 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” chameleon Kate McKinnon pulled off yet another dead-on imitation of a Washington personality, this time conjuring up a barely-contained, gleeful Robert Mueller.

The “Weekend Update” sketch featured McKinnon as the long-faced, toothpick-chewing Mueller who’s so excited about getting the goods on the White House crew. But it’s all the “special counsel” can do not to spill the beans about his probe into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Asked by Colin Jost how the investigation is going, McKinnon battles with Mueller self not to say anything too revealing, hemming, hawing and smiling wickedly, until she says: “Yeah, we good.”

But McKinnon is dying to say so much more.

“I mean,” she adds, squirming. “You just wait ... you’ll see. Situation’s under control. You gotta remember I have actual footage ... I want to tell you so bad, I can’t. ... It’s gonna be fun ... oh man ... Don Jr. he wrote in his Venmo description, ‘Russia ...’”

“Bobby, Bobby, Bobby, don’t do this,” she talks herself down.

“Mueller” gets serious when Jost asks about the possibility that the special counsel could be fired by the president. “It’s a little late for that,” the former G-man responds. “The cat’s already out of the bag. And the bag’s full of… how do I say this .. Michael Flynn’s wire taps.”

The self-satisfied ’“Mueller” adds: “Colin, you gotta understand: The guy didn’t leave me a trail of bread crumbs. He left me full loaves ... seven-grain loaves straight from Panera Bread. I’m having a blast.”