High On McKinnon's 'SNL' Calendar For Her Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Don't Die!

Kate McKinnon resurrected her winning version of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for a special appearance on “Weekend Update” on “SNL.”

“Don’t worry, my kittens,” she assures, singing: “I’m never going to give you up, never going to let you down, never going to turn around and retire.”

McKinnon’s Ginsburg showed off her own current calendar similar to the one Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has used to try to refute sex assault accusations against him. But her single notation says simply: “Don’t die.” She called Kavanaugh’s calendar a “portrait of the justice as a young d-bag.”

She scoffs at Kavanaugh’s complaints that his confirmation process has been unfair.

“My confirmation hearing was they threw me in a river to see if I float,” she said. “And I did. I floated on top like a little waterbug.”