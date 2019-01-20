Kate McKinnon's Nancy 'Peloser' Has A Real Deal For Alec Baldwin's Shutdown On 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin was back as Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” in a spoof episode in the cold open of “Deal or No Deal” — bargaining to trade the government shutdown, which host Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) declared that Trump “owns.”
“Trump” — who’s playing the game to raise money for the charity “Habitat for Habitat” — is seeking $5 billion for his border wall and offering to release immigrant children from cages so “they’ll be free-range kids.”
Baldwin’s first pick for a possible deal? Nancy Pelosi, played by a creepy power-drunk alter ego of Kate McKinnon, whom Baldwin dings as Nancy “Peloser.”
And has she got a deal for Trump: ”$1 billion and you say, ‘Nancy’s my mommy.’”
“Trump” doesn’t go for it. Then Alex Moffat’s Chuck Schumer offers “anything you want” — until McKinnon informs him: “We’re not doing that any more.”
Beck Bennett’s Mitch McConnell tries to hide behind his briefcase and Leslie Jones’ Maxine Waters reminds “Trump” that she can subpoena his tax records. Baldwin mistakes Melissa Villaseñor’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Cardi B.
“Trump and the GOP are just terrified of me because I’m under 100 and I know how to use Instagram,” said Villaseñor .
Baldwin finally goes for a White Castle crave box filled with “hamberders” offered by a Clemson University representative played by Pete Davidson.
