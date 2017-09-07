THE BLOG

Mike Medavoy: Movies Are 'Not Like Manufacturing A Pair Of Shoes'

"The studios are making the same movie over and over again," the legendary producer tells The WorldPost. "People will get bored."
By Alex Gardels

Mike Medavoy is one of Hollywood’s preeminent producers. The films he has helped bring to the big screen include “Apocalypse Now,” “Raging Bull,” “The Terminator,” “Black Swan” and many others. His 8-episode series for National Geographic, “The Long Road Home,” a story about American soldiers in Baghdad based on the book by veteran journalist Martha Raddatz, premiers in November.

Medavoy sat down with The WorldPost at his Beverly Hills office last week to discuss how the film industry has changed, and where he thinks it’s headed. 

Watch our entire five-part video series at the link below.

Watch: A Conversation with Hollywood Legend Mike Medavoy

